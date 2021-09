Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are ready to sell your home but don’t know what to do before putting it on the market? It’s understandable if the answer is yes. There is an overwhelming list of things to do before placing your house on the market as a seller. There are minor fixes that will make a big difference in the sale price, and there are significant renovations that the house may need for future buyers. You can’t overlook any detail when it comes to selling your home. These minor fixes amount to many things that need to be done before you put your house on the market. This blog post will talk about some of the more critical tasks to make sure you get done before listing your home with a real estate agent.