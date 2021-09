Get your thinking caps out and get to the track for a fun-filled new event at Classic Weekend!. Oswego Speedway is holding a Trivia Night on Thursday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. to benefit United Way. Hosted by Bearded Trivia, the event is open to everyone and offers race enthusiasts and trivia fans a trip down memory lane with the theme of Speedway history. The Tiki Bar at the Speedway opens at 6:00 and question rounds begin promptly at 7:00. Foursome team registration is $45 (for the team) and all funds raised benefit the United Way of Greater Oswego County.