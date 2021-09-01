Arbitrum, Ethereum Scaling Solution, Raises $120M, Launches Mainnet
The latest fundraising led by Lightspeed Venture Partners pouts Offchains Labs into the league of unicorn startups as valuations move past $1.2 billion. On Tuesday, August 31, Arbitrum – the popular Ethereum scaling solution from Offchain Labs – announced the launch of its mainnet Arbitrum One. Interestingly, the announcement also comes at a time when the project has raised $120 million in Series B funding.www.coinspeaker.com
Comments / 0