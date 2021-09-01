Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Arbitrum, Ethereum Scaling Solution, Raises $120M, Launches Mainnet

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 days ago

The latest fundraising led by Lightspeed Venture Partners pouts Offchains Labs into the league of unicorn startups as valuations move past $1.2 billion. On Tuesday, August 31, Arbitrum – the popular Ethereum scaling solution from Offchain Labs – announced the launch of its mainnet Arbitrum One. Interestingly, the announcement also comes at a time when the project has raised $120 million in Series B funding.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Smart Contracts#Offchains Labs#Arbitrum One#Offchain Labs Co#Ribbit Capital#Polychain Capital#Pantera Capital#Redpoint Ventures#Alameda Research#Arbotrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Economybitcoinist.com

Breaking: IOG Confirms Cardano Smart Contracts Launch On Mainnet For September 12

The long-awaited mainnet launch for the Cardano smart contract platform, Plutus, has been confirmed for next Sunday, September 12th, 2021. The announcement was made by Input-Output Global (IOG) via its Twitter handle. Get 110 USDT Futures Bonus for FREE!. The company has submitted a update proposal around 17:26 UTC, according...
Currenciescrescentvale.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and the Summer of Crypto

Cryptocurrency is experiencing an overall upward trend for most major forms of digital currency. Even with the recent price changes, the overall trends continue to show positive signs for investors. One of the biggest stories of the summer is the rollout of smart contracts from Charles Hoskinson and everyone working...
Marketsambcrypto.com

India might be poised to produce its second crypto-unicorn after CoinDCX

Despite battling an environment of regulatory uncertainty, crypto-startups in India have only grown over the past few weeks and months. In fact, the industry might soon produce its second crypto-unicorn. CoinSwitch Kuber is reportedly in advanced talks for a new funding round, according to local media. The report in question...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Korean crypto ‘Jedi Master’ plans to launch second VC blockchain fund

One of South Korea’s leading blockchain evangelists is embarking on another huge blockchain fundraise following the success of his first. Simon Seojoon Kim is planning to raise $173 million for a second blockchain fund following the success of the initial one, which netted $120 million from investors in December 2020. Specifics regarding the new fund and its potential investors are thin on the ground, however.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Eduonix Learning Solutions launches The INDIA FREEDOM 75

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd is the premier training and skill development organization that offers top-notch training content, pedagogy, and best learning practices at the comfort of your homes. By launching "The India Freedom 75", Eduonix Learning Solutions provides an opportunity to aspiring...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 7: What is Inside A Bitcoin Block?

The first part of this article explains the structure of a Bitcoin block. The second part explains the process of tracking transactions in a Bitcoin blockchain explorer. This article includes a foreword from a book written by William Mougayar, the author of the book "The Business Blockchain" The last part of the article will provide an overview of Bitcoin's structure and its exploration of the Bitcoin blockchain. The first section explains how the Bitcoin block is organized into a linear sequence to create the structural chronology of a chain of history.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Billionaire Evan Luthra Invested in Defi Project Soldex Based on Solana

The SOLX token will be used for governance rights, paying transaction fees on the platform, and staking capabilities on the Soldex platform. Popular Indian entrepreneur, speaker, and influencer Evan Luthra has invested in an upcoming third-generation crypto exchange dubbed Soldex. Notably, Soldex is a first of its kind decentralized exchange that offers non-custodial crypto exchange services.
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

UATP Announces Partnership with BitPay amid Growing Popularity of Crypto

With this partnership, users of UATP’s network will enjoy faster, less expensive, and more secure transactions while booking their flights with their crypto holdings. Global payment network UATP has announced a new partnership with the largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services globally BitPay. UATP is owned and run...
MarketsTechCrunch

Real-time database platform SingleStore raises $80M more, now at a $940M valuation

The round, a Series F, is being led by Insight Partners, with new investor Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and previous backers Khosla Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Rev IV, Glynn Capital, and GV (formerly Google Ventures) also participating. The startup has to date raised $264 million, including most recently an $80 million Series E as recently as last December, just on the heels of rebranding from MemSQL.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Eden, priority transaction network for Ethereum, raises $17.4 million in token sale

Eden Network has raised $17.4 million in a seed funding round. The network plans to strengthen its infrastructure and grow its adoption further. Eden Network, a priority transaction network for Ethereum that provides protection against miner extractable value (MEV) and arbitrary transaction reordering, has raised $17.4 million in a seed funding round.
Computersdecrypt.co

Eden Network Raises $17.4M to Tackle Frontrunning, MEV on Ethereum

MEV, or miner extractable value, has become a hot topic of late; it enables traders to “frontrun” transactions by increasing the gas fees associated with trades. Now Ethereum-based protocol Eden Network has raised $17.4 million from Multicoin Capital, Alameda Research, Defiance Capital, Jump Capital, and others in order to tackle the scourge of MEV. The funding will be put towards growing the network’s adoption among miners and users.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Spanish Crypto Exchange Bit2Me Goes International with Launch of Rewards-Based Token

With the aim to make financial freedom for everyone in the world, Bit2Me has effectively positioned itself as the bridge between fiat and cryptocurrencies. The boost in the mainstream adoption of digital currencies has put an overwhelming demand on cryptocurrency exchanges across the board. The existing centralized and decentralized exchanges have proven incapable to support the influx of global crypto enthusiasts, a situation that calls for self-introspection amongst key stakeholders.
Computerscrowdfundinsider.com

Layer-2 Ethereum Scaling Solution, Metis, to Conduct dApp Development Hackathon

a Layer-2 Ethereum (ETH)-powered scaling protocol offering quick and economical transactions, as well as IPFS-based storage, announced that it will be conducting a METIS HACKATHON, which is an event that is scheduled to start on October 2, 2021 at 3pm UTC (the Opening Ceremony) and will conclude on October 30, 2021 at 3 pm UTC (ending in an Awards and Closing Ceremony).
BusinessTechCrunch

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber in talks to raise funds at unicorn valuation

If the talks materialize in a deal, CoinSwitch Kuber will become the second crypto startup in the world’s second largest internet market to attain the unicorn status. The four-year-old startup, which counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Ribbit Capital among its existing investors, was valued at over $500 million valuation in its Series B financing round in April this year.
Technologymartechseries.com

Unleash live Raises $8M in Series A to Scale A.I. Apps for Enterprise Analytics

Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announces an $8 million Series A funding round led by SafetyCulture. “It’s great to see such innovative new thinking in response to old challenges”. Marketing Technology News: Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering.
Marketstechstartups.com

How Garry Tan turned a $300K investment in Coinbase into $2 billion

In 2011, hackers stole 25,000 bitcoin (US$400,000 at the time) from the Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox. A year later in 2012, former Airbnb engineer Brian Armstrong saw an opportunity and decided to build a crypto exchange platform that offers better security and protection for bitcoin investors. That same year,...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches digital banking solution

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced the launch of its corporate digital banking services, providing an integrated banking experience. The launch is part of the bank’s efforts to enable companies to obtain an integrated digital banking experience, allowing them to benefit better and more easily in accessing services, without the need to visit branches, such as completing transactions electronically with multi-step authentication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy