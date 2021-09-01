Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

UK regulator clears Piers Morgan over comments on Meghan

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqNNU_0bjE5SUr00
Britain Piers Morgan FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britain’s media regulator has cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints. The Office of Communications says Morgan didn't breach the broadcasting code when he said on “Good Morning Britain” that he didn't believe what Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file) (Jordan Strauss)

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency.

The Office of Communications, known as Ofcom, said Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code when he said on “Good Morning Britain” that he did not believe what Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the duchess said she had suicidal thoughts while struggling to fit in with the monarchy.

“This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?” Morgan, 56, tweeted in response to the Ofcom decision.

Meghan, who before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 was an American actress known as Meghan Markle, told Winfrey that royal officials ignored her concerns about her mental health and that she faced racist attitudes.

Morgan attracted a flood of complaints when he commented during the March episode of “Good Morning Britain” that he did not “believe a word she says" and that “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Many mental health campaigners slammed him for dismissing mental illness, and Meghan herself filed complaints with Ofcom and broadcaster ITV. Morgan quit the show after the uproar over his comments.

Ofcom said that while Morgan’s comments were “potentially harmful and offensive to viewers,” regulators “took full account of freedom of expression.”

“Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest,” the office said in a statement.

“The restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom

Morgan, known for speaking his mind and often stirring controversies with his opinions, previously appeared as a judge on “America’s Got Talent."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
40K+
Followers
68K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Ofcom#American#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Prince Harry Was 'Saddened, Disappointed' After Royal Family Denied This Request, Book Claims

Prince Harry was "saddened" after his request to the royal family for last year's Remembrance Sunday was denied, a book has claimed. A new epilogue included in the paperback release of royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's unauthorized biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Finding Freedom," claimed to reveal new details about their life after quitting royal duties and moving to California and their tensions with the royal family.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Feud with Meghan Continues: Brother giving Meghan a taste of her own Medicine

Meghan Markle, the popular failed Princess has been popular for quitting the royal duties. Now, she spends her time dishing out bogus allegations on the Royal Family. Additionally, both Markle and her husband have been focusing more on the trash talks on either side of their family. In an interesting turn of events, Markle brother is dishing out on the former actress and royal family member.
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan’s Lawyers Come Out Fighting

British royal family news shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-paid and often used lawyers are at it again, earning their pay and their keep. Today the crew came out to deny that the thirsty pair, “reignited a rift,” with the monarchy. According to the MailOnline, the latest fanning...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Is This Why Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles Had A Falling Out?

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with different members of the royal family for well over a year at this point, with disagreements stemming from before the couple's royal wedding in 2018 and worsening over time, as detailed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. Harry and Meghan had previously been mum about what was going on behind closed doors that ultimately caused them to make the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. Over the past few months, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have explained a bit about their experience living under the monarchy's rule — and their reasons for walking away.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Harry Fears He’s Turning Into The Next Prince Andrew?

Is Prince Harry reckoning with his greatest fear? This week, one tabloid reports Harry is desperately afraid of ending up like his uncle, Prince Andrew. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry’s ‘Darkest Fear’ Is Becoming A ‘Has-Been’?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Prince Harry is becoming increasingly...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Piers Morgan Return Rejected By ITV

British royal family news shows that despite being in the ratings toilet since firing Piers Morgan, ITV’s Good Morning Britain has no intention of hiring him back now that he’s been cleared of offending Meghan Markle. What is all the fuss about? Show host Morgan said on air that he...
CelebritiesKXLY

Piers Morgan ‘angry’ to be branded racist

Piers Morgan was “very angry” to be branded racist. The 56-year-old presenter was hit by the slur because of his negative comments about the Duchess of Sussex, but he insisted his dislike of the royal has nothing to do with the colour of her skin. Piers – who left ‘Good...
WorldGossip Cop

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Ruffling Feathers’ In Hollywood With Over-The-Top Paychecks

Has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “arrogance and entitlement” already begun making them enemies in Hollywood? An online tabloid claims the royal renegades’ “power-hungry moves” have upset the natural order of things in Tinseltown and infuriated U.K. based musicians with their multimillion dollar deal with Spotify. We looked into the issue and can clarify several claims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy