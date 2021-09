The telecommunications industry has reached a dead end and needs a paradigm shift. On the one hand the traffic demand is rising exponentially, while on the other, revenues become saturated and their increase is logarithmic. The traffic & revenues gap is constantly widening. Clearly, one cannot achieve a different outcome by applying the same method so, there is a need to change business models. Some of them, including those used on the Radio Access Network (RAN) market, are as obsolete as if they were designed in the Stone Age.