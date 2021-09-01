Gigabyte Aorus 17X review: an absolute beast of a gaming laptop

On this episode of IGN's Budget to Best, we take a look at three of our top choices as the best Intel gaming laptops for your budget! The HP Omen is an affordable, yet impressive package in a sleek housing, the Asus TUF Dash F15 packs quite a punch as out mid-range pick, and the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition tops off at the high end bringing you blazing fast gaming performance in one of the most well designed gaming laptops we've used to date. No matter which option you pick, you're sure to find great value in any of them! We take you through a quick rundown of what you'll expect to get with your money, from gaming performance, audio and build quality, battery life, and overall feel.
Comments / 0