Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite weapons – every weapon so far

By Will Sawyer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

343 Industries has shown off some new Halo Infinite weapons in its most recent multiplayer test flight, and in some of the trailers for the game. Of course, there are plenty of returning Halo classics in Halo Infinite – although there are a few notable omissions – along with an array of new Banished and Forerunner weapons, including the Skewer, Heatwave, and Pulse Carbine. Iconic Halo weapons like the Magnum pistol and tactical shotgun have been confirmed as being absent from Halo Infinite at launch on Xbox consoles and PC, but there is a possibility that they could be added later. While a few other weapons have been spotted or mentioned in promotional material and toys, these are all the Halo Infinite weapons that have been shown off in the multiplayer test flight, trailers, and official images.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Array#Halo Games#Industries#36 Round#The Assault Rifle#Spartan#Guardians Battle Rifle#20 Round#Dmr#Sidekick#Bulldog#Unsc Sniper Rifle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Horizon Forbidden West: Every Combat and Traversal Change Revealed So Far

Horizon Forbidden West: Every Combat and Traversal Change Revealed So Far. The next big PlayStation 5 exclusive: Horizon Forbidden WestUnfortunately, it is still not available for release. The information so far shows a much more expansive and flexible open-world experience than the immensely popular predecessor. Horizon Zero Dawn. Whereas Horizon...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo: Infinite’s possible release date leaked

While Xbox has not yet officially confirmed a date launch for Halo Infinite, multiple leaks suggest the game will arrive next December 8, 2021. As always, there will be quarantine information. At least until proven otherwise. Twitter user Idle Sloth recently shared a screenshot of a Taiwan digital shopping page...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Halo Infinite to Launch Dec. 8, Report Confirms

Halo Infinite will launch Dec. 8 of this year, according to a Microsoft Store listing updated prematurely and later edited to remove the date. The Verge has since verified the release date via an anonymous source said to be familiar with Microsoft's plan, and Microsoft is expected to confirm the date at Gamescom 2021.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Halo Infinite Leak Shows Off Nearly Every Helmet

Today, new leaks regarding Halo Infinite surfaced, showcasing the in-game visual of many of the helmets to be featured in the upcoming game. You can check out the leak below, courtesy of Imgur user dantifa, showcasing among the many helmets, a few franchise favorites such as the Mark V helmet, used by the series protagonist John-117, also known as the Master Chief, on Halo 4.
Video GamesCollider

‘Halo Infinite’ Release Date and New Trailer Revealed

Halo Infinite, the most anticipated title from Microsoft this year, will release on December 8, as announced by Microsoft at Gamescom Live. Microsoft also revealed that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will launch on the same date as the single-player campaign with a cinematic trailer for season one. There is also a brand new Halo-themed limited edition Xbox Series X console and controller coming later.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite system requirements revealed for PC players

The Halo Infinite system requirements for PC players have been revealed, so you have plenty of time to make sure your rig is ready by December. Along with revealing that Halo Infinite will arrive on December 8 at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, Microsoft also revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements on both the Xbox App and on Steam. Here's what Microsoft says you'll need to play Halo Infinite across the two pages.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Halo Infinite’s Gamescom no-show has fans worried — and rightfully so

Microsoft held a 90-minute presentation today as part of Gamescom that featured new details on everything from Psychonauts 2 to Age of Empires IV. But one noteworthy game didn’t make an appearance: Halo Infinite. Despite the fact that the shooter is positioned to be a massive holiday game for Xbox, not even a minute of the show was dedicated to it. That has Halo fans worried about what state the game is in following a tumultuous year.
Video GamesPolygon

Death’s Door guide: Where to find every weapon

In Death’s Door, you start out with a standard sword, but there are four other weapons you can find and use. Our Death’s Door weapons guide will show you where to find the Thunder Hammer, Rogue Daggers, Reaper’s Greatsword, and Discarded Umbrella. There is one weapon in each of the...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Why not store Halo Infinite on a Halo-themed hard drive, huh?

Master Chief lovers, time to start smiling from ear to ear because Seagate has announced a Halo Infinite-themed special edition HDD game drive, designed for Xbox consoles. Decked out with the Chief’s Mjolnir power armor plates (if they were made from plastic, that is) this external hard drive will store all your Xbox games and keep Cortana happy. Along with the Halo Infinite SE Drive, Seagate has announced a few other gaming-focused storage systems – Game Drive and the Game Drive Hub.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Halo Infinite will officially release on December 8th

Microsoft and 343 Industries have announced that the single-player and multiplayer modes for Halo: Infinite will release on December 8th. In addition, and during Opening Night Live, 343 Industries released a new multiplayer cinematic trailer that you can find below. Halo Infinite PC promises to offer a buttery smooth experience...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Halo Infinite Has Ninja Thinking Of A Career Change

A cheeky tweet from Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has fans speculating that the star might be making a big career move by returning to competitive gaming. This time, the game Ninja's got his eye on is the upcoming "Halo Infinite." In a tweet shared on August 25, the gamer and streaming...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Far Cry 6 Players Can Holster Their Weapons To Disguise Themselves As Civilians

Far Cry fans are eagerly awaiting October. Finally, we’re going to receive the next thrilling installment to this franchise with Far Cry 6. However, we’re still finding new interesting aspects of this game. One of the latest small reveals came from the Ubisoft Creative Director Navid Khavari. During a conversation with Play UK Magazine, the creative director revealed that players could holster their weapons this time around.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Halo Championship Series Launch Partners Revealed for Halo Infinite

343 Industries and the Halo Championship Series revealed the first nine launch partners for Halo Infinite. "Halo Infinite marks the next era in the franchise, and with it comes the next era for the Halo Championship Series. Behind the scenes, we’ve been hard at work for the last few years building out the ecosystem with Teams being a huge component of that. After getting tons of feedback on the partnership program, opening up applications, selecting the teams, building the in-game content, and signing contracts – we are finally ready to reveal the Teams that will be partnered with us for the launch of HCS for Halo Infinite," 343 Industries said in the announcement.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite

Microsoft's biggest franchise is Halo, a series created by Bungie and now developed internally at 343 Industries. The sci-fi series primarily about an ongoing battle between humanity and the alien Covenant has a long and storied past, and the franchise has seen numerous popular and beloved entries over the years.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

These are the weirdest weapons in PC Gaming

I am a proud connoisseur of video-game weaponry, having enjoyed a lifelong love-affair with virtual bombs, blades and boomsticks. Ever since I was six years old and sneaking into my dad's office to play Doom, I've been fascinated by nondescript black tubes that go *bang*. Few things put a smile on my face like a shotgun that kicks like a mule, or a rocket launcher that turns monsters into pixel jam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy