Halo Infinite weapons – every weapon so far

343 Industries has shown off some new Halo Infinite weapons in its most recent multiplayer test flight, and in some of the trailers for the game. Of course, there are plenty of returning Halo classics in Halo Infinite – although there are a few notable omissions – along with an array of new Banished and Forerunner weapons, including the Skewer, Heatwave, and Pulse Carbine. Iconic Halo weapons like the Magnum pistol and tactical shotgun have been confirmed as being absent from Halo Infinite at launch on Xbox consoles and PC, but there is a possibility that they could be added later. While a few other weapons have been spotted or mentioned in promotional material and toys, these are all the Halo Infinite weapons that have been shown off in the multiplayer test flight, trailers, and official images.