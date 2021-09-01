Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How to use a pressure washer to clean a car

T3.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pressure washer is a great way to step up your car cleaning game, and makes the whole process much quicker and easier. But with great power comes great responsibility, and it’s important to use the pressure washer correctly to avoid damaging your car. As well as cleaning far more...

www.t3.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Cleaning Products#Washers#Polish#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Home & GardenGear Patrol

How to Clean a Rug No Matter How Filthy It Is

If you haven't given your rugs a deep clean in a while, there's a good chance you should get on that right now. This applies to you especially if your rug isn't the same color as it was when you first bought it. Kids make spills, pets shed, people have accidents — basically, life happens and your rugs usually take the brunt of it. Rugs are a great way to tie a room together, but they're also a great way to trap dust, allergens and bacteria.
CarsPortsmouth Times

How to keep car interiors clean

Oil changes, tire rotations and even car washes may garner the bulk of drivers’ attention in regard to vehicle maintenance. But various smaller undertakings, including keeping vehicle interiors clean, are worthy of drivers’ attention as well. Dust and dirt can accumulate in a vehicle over time, making for a less...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

How to spot a flood-damaged used car

Hurricane Ida and its remnants left a path of destructive flooding in its wake across the eastern U.S. that destroyed thousands of cars and claimed several lives. Fox News Autos has tips on what to do if you find yourself caught in rising waters, and what to do about your car when they subside, but there’s another issue that used car shoppers need to be aware of.
CarsCNET

How to wash your car without water

In many areas drought has become a new normal, which makes it tough to keep your car clean. Perhaps you have a good car wash nearby that uses recycled water, but I find a lot of car washes do a lousy job for a lot of money while lazily attacking my car with a pressure washer. No thanks. The answer to this combination of pain points is a waterless car wash.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean a TV screen without damaging it

Whether you’ve got young children running around or frantic pets, your TV screen can soon show sticky fingerprints, pet hair and mystery marks. On top of that, dust will cover the screen quickly, even if you have one of the best TVs — after all, we spend a lot of time in front of it!
Home & Gardenwfxrtv.com

How to clean an area rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just like fitted carpets, area rugs need regular vacuuming to keep them free from loose dirt and debris, but every now and then, they need more serious deep cleaning. If you’re wondering how to clean an area rug, the good news is that you don’t need a carpet cleaning machine — you can do it by hand.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Best Techniques for Washing Your Car

Everyone loves that new car shine, but keeping your car cleaned and maintained is easier said than done. Sure, there’s the convenient option of going to get your car washed, paying 10 bucks, and letting the machines go. But those drive-through car washes can actually damage the paint. If you want to wash your car yourself, these are the best tips and techniques to properly wash your car.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Let these robot vacuums help you do the laborious cleaning - just chill this Labor Day

(Pocket-lint) - As Labor Day comes around, remember to celebrate all your hard work throughout the past year. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to a robot vacuum cleaner that allows you to finally lay back, chill, and liberate yourself from laborious cleaning. In appreciation of all your hard work, Roborock is offering a major sale on their most popular vacuum cleaners — the Roborock S6, S7, and H6!
CarsHouston Chronicle

Best Car Cleaning Kits For 2021

Car cleaning kits help you keep your ride looking its best, save money and protect your investment with a dedicated car care kit or wash and wax bundle. Here, we evaluate some of the best. The pilots' union is considering airing its grievances by picketing at airports later this year.
Electronicspfonline.com

Small Footprint Conveyor Parts Washer Provides Continuous Cleaning

A new compact conveyor parts washer from Renegade (Reedsburg, Wisc.) is said to deliver continuous cleaning of parts transported through wash, rinse, and blow-off stages via inline conveyor operation. The I-Series Compact WRD SS Pass-Through Parts Washer features a variable-speed conveyor that can be configured with acetal plastic or a flat-wire belt. Each wash and rinse stage compartment contains spray manifolds with strategically placed nozzles to deliver high-pressure force and high-temperature cleaning. The dry stage compartment contains a powerful air knife and/or blower to remove residual water from even hard-to-reach cavities.
ElectronicsFlorida Times-Union

You can get this Sun Joe pressure washer today for under $100

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If the coming fall season has you eyeing that long list of garden and patio cleanup tasks, it might be time to bring in some additional firepower. Luckily for you, Woot! has an incredible deal on a power washer from a brand we love—but only while supplies last.
ScienceDomaine

How to Clean a Keurig in a Few Simple Steps

Keurig brewers are the ultimate in convenience for many coffee drinkers. The single-serving pods will brew up a cup of coffee or tea in seconds and leave little in the way of clean-up. And, at under a dollar a pod, it can pay for itself and eventually be cheaper than a coffee shop brew.
CarsTelegraph

How to use your car’s air-conditioning effectively in hot weather

We seem to be getting a second chance at summer, with the September weather appearing to be up and running with temperatures set to rise over the coming days. In addition to remembering the sunblock, it is also worth knowing how to ensure your car’s air-conditioning system is operating at its most efficient.
Home & Gardentheridgewoodblog.net

How to Easily Get Rid of Trash and Junk From Your House

If you take a look around your house, you will notice that there are so many things that you don’t need or haven’t used in ages. There may also be things that are broken or useless like a broken fridge that is collecting dust in your basement or clothes that don’t fit you anymore. Having so much clutter in your home can raise your stress level which is why it is recommended that you declutter your home every year or so. You probably feel overwhelmed by all this stuff and don’t know where to start, and throwing them in the trash isn’t a good option as it won’t be eco-friendly. That being said, there are simple ways to help you get rid of trash and junk from your home. Keep reading to find out more.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does Window Cleaning Cost?

Whether you want to improve your home’s curb appeal or make the most of the view at your home, the windows need to be clean. If you don’t do windows (as the old joke goes), you can hire someone who does. Window cleaning cost typically ranges from $149 to $296, with the national average at about $213. As with other house cleaning duties, size is the predominant factor in pricing. The price also depends on the accessibility of the windows, the number of panes, and how dirty they are. Some cleaners charge per window, others by square footage, and some by the hour. Either way, hiring a professional to do this job can save time and money, especially after adding in the costs for supplies if you do it yourself.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

How to clean your PC

Keeping your PC clean isn’t just for vanity’s sake; our rigs’ fans love to suck in dust that, with time, can clog up filters and coat components. Besides being a bit tragic to look at, this can interfere with airflow and thus make your PC run hotter and louder, rather defeating the point of fans in the first place.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Use Dryer Sheets With These Items, Experts Warn

After switching over your laundry from the washer to the dryer, you probably don't think twice before tossing a dryer sheet into the machine to make your clothes smell and feel as fresh as possible. While using a dryer sheet might seem like a great extra step, there are a handful of items you own that could actually be harmed by the practice. Are you doing your laundry all wrong? Read on to find out if you could be damaging some of your favorite items with dryer sheets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy