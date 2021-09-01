Honu NASA inspired wearable cooling backpack $299

Cancel
Honu NASA inspired wearable cooling backpack

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are adventuring to hot climates or would like to feel a little cooler in your current environment you may be interested in the Honu inspired by NASA technology. A unique backpack equipped with highly flexible and form-fitting network of ThermoCore thermoconductive microtubes, which circulate icy cold water from a custom designed reservoir. The Honu backpack features over 60 ft of microtubing in its design which are combined with a lightweight taffeta nylon mesh, specifically created to target key heat extraction zones on the body.

