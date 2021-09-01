Cancel
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s role in Manchester United return

By Sports Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XzL4_0bjE1HtG00

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson was key in his move back to Manchester United .

The 36-year-old has returned to the club he left back in 2009, signing a two-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a third.

The Portuguese will make his second debut with the club following the international break.

And he says his former boss, who signed him back in 2003, was influential in helping him to return for a second time.

“As everybody knows, since I signed for Manchester [United] at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key,” he told the club’s official website. “I remember when we played against Manchester when I was at Sporting Lisbon. For me, Sir Alex Ferguson is like a father in football for me.

“He helped me a lot, he taught me many things, and in my opinion of course he had a big role because the relationship that we had, we keep in touch all the time, and he’s an unbelievable person. I really like him a lot and he was the main key for me to be in the position that I am, that I signed for Manchester United.”

Ronaldo has always held a place in United fans’ hearts after a glittering six seasons in England and he can’t wait to play in front of them once again.

“The fans is the key of football,” he added. “Now, with all the stadiums full of supporters, it’s not the same that we had one year ago, those empty stadiums. The fans, they are the key, and I’m so glad. The Manchester United fans, they are special, I know, I remember very well.

“I know they still sing my music which has made me feel even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch, like I did before, like I do it all the time, and try to do my best, help the team score goals, make assists, win games, and I hope to see them very, very soon.”

