Alabama Attorney General is warning healthcare providers against using the state’s vaccination registry to access data on COVID vaccines. The state maintains an immunization registry - ImmPRINT - for healthcare providers to avoid unnecessary vaccination for patients and to provide the state with demographic data, AG Steve Marshall said in a press release. The terms of use of the registry are governed by state law via rules adopted by the Alabama State Board of Health. The data contained in the registry is confidential with few permitted uses.