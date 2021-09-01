Cyberpunk 2077 is getting official mod support with the help of Wolvenkit developers

Cyberpunk 2077 players with older CPUs or those using a CPU without AVX support will be happy with the freshly-released Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 AVX fix mod. Created by modder ‘Jens Andree’, this mod fixes the AVX issue within Cyberpunk 2077 that was reintroduced following the release of the 1.3 update earlier this month. This issue was already present in the past, and although CD Projekt Red (CDPR) patched it out earlier, this bug is now again plaguing players with older CPUs and those using a CPU without AVX Instruction Set support. Last week, CDPR already confirmed that the team is working to resolve this issue, but luckily, those suffering from this issue won’t have to wait for an official patch.