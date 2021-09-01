Cyberpunk 2077 is getting official mod support with the help of Wolvenkit developers
We all know the story of CD Projekt Red’s troubled launch with Cyberpunk 2077 last year, and since then we have received numerous patches focusing on bugs and quality of life changes. However, the modding scene has also been very active, but only because of community help. That changes soon though as CDPR has officially hired the developers of Wolvenkit to help create official modding tools for CP2077.www.game-debate.com
