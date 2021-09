As promised, YouTube Music is finally available for Wear OS 3. If you’re a music lover with your heart set on a new smartwatch, this is great news from Google. Available today on the Google Play Store, YouTube Music for Wear OS provides access to all of your songs and playlists, as well as playback controls. Most significantly, the app includes support for offline music storage so you can listen to music directly from your device. Like the similar move from Spotify, this offline support is especially nice for athletes looking to work out without their phones in tow.