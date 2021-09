Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Movado Group’s stock as of September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Movado Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.2, has an ex-dividend date set at September 7, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.33% at current price levels.