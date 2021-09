Senior European Union officials believe the time is right for the bloc to set up a rapid reaction military force, able to intervene in conflicts around the world, after the chaos that ensued in the Afghanistan airlift mission. Figures including the EU’s most senior diplomat and its military chief have said the bloc and its various governments should be confident moving forward that they can disrupt a military crisis without relying on US forces. Nations scrambling to get their citizens out of Kabul were left dependent on the US military to keep the airport running during airlifts, they added....