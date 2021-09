Pikawil from Laval, Canada / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Robinhood was pretty eager to go public, and you can understand why. In little more than a decade, it had become the go-to app for the millennial trader, as underlined by its role in the great meme-stock frenzy of 2021. Its burgeoning cryptocurrency business was booming. It had quadrupled in value in just two years, and lots of people were rather impatient to cash in on that enthusiasm.