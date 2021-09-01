Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to clear cache on iPhone

By Richard Priday
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's handy to know how to clear cache on iPhone for when you're struggling to fit more content onto your device. Many iPhones only have a small amount of internal storage, which you'd much rather save for photos, videos and music rather than your browser cache or unneeded app data.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
447K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Apps#Iphones#Internal Storage#Settings#The App Store#Reinstall#App Library#Safari#Spatial Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
NFLtechnewstoday.com

How to Know if Your Phone Is Hacked

Your phone is your digital identity. In today’s world, if a hacker gets access to your phone then they have full control over you. Your family, friends, photos, bank details. Everything. A remote hacker can trace your physical location using your phone and snoop in all of your conversations. You...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to see who's on your Wi-Fi network

Knowing how to see who's using your Wi-Fi helps you identify intruders who are "piggybacking" on your network and getting their internet for free. Not only can this unauthorized access slow down your connection, but it also poses a security risk if the Wi-Fi thief is also able to steal your personal data or infect your network with malware.
Cell Phonesavast.com

How to Clear Your Android Cache & Why You Should Do It

Cached data helps apps load faster by keeping temporary files such as thumbnails, scripts, and video snippets on your phone instead of loading them from the web each time. But cached data can quickly fill up your phone’s storage. When you clear your cache, you wipe all multimedia and non-essential data from the targeted application.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Check your phone! 24 apps that contain the dangerous Joker malware

Earlier last month, nasty malware was making the rounds, giving hackers access to all kinds of personal information. Called Joker, it was embedded into several Android apps and overwrote the operating system’s notifications. While working in the background, you wouldn’t even know your phone has been infected. After its discovery,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
Technologylaptopmag.com

How to check if your password is compromised on iPhone and iPad

Data leaks are a nasty way for hackers to expose and sell your private information and, unfortunately, password leaks happen more often than not. Fortunately, Apple set up a cybersecurity feature to notify iPhone and iPad users when their login credentials for apps and platforms have appeared in a data leak.
Cell PhonesCNET

Your iPhone can stop apps from tracking you. Here's how to get started in iOS 14

If you've spent any time shopping online, you're probably familiar with the creepy feeling that arises when you click on a pair of shoes and find an ad for that very pair follows you on every site and app you visit for the next week. A new feature on your iPhone in iOS 14.5 and later updates aims to keep your online life more private by giving you the option to turn off ad tracking within apps you use. (You can also check out all the new features in the latest iOS 14.7, and what we're expecting in the upcoming iOS 15 release.)
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

How to unblock WhatsApp and use it anywhere

WhatsApp is a seriously popular messaging service owned by Facebook, with Zuckerberg’s social media giant buying it back in 2014 for nearly $20 billion. And if you've landed on this guide, you're likely among the app's two billion users. While there may be a ridiculous amount of people out there...
Electronicshowtogeek.com

Hackers Are Already Tricking Apple’s iPhone Photo Scanner

There’s been a lot of talk regarding Apple’s CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) scanner. Now, the scanner is back in the news again, as it appears that hackers could be one step closer to tricking the CSAM scanner and creating false positives. The Issue With Apple’s CSAM Scanner. A Reddit...
Cell PhonesPopculture

Is Your iPhone or iPad Infected With Pegasus Spyware? How to Find out for Free

A new spyware program called Pegasus has been detected on the Apple devices of some prominent figures this summer, but thankfully there is an easy way to check if you are a victim. According to a report by CNET, Pegasus spyware can be remotely installed on an iPhone or iPad without the owner's knowledge or participation. It can give the hacker access to all the data on the device, including text messages, emails and even phone calls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy