Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Indiana; Washington; Westmoreland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON OH, ALLEGHENY, NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON, NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND, SOUTHERN ARMSTRONG, SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER, WEST CENTRAL INDIANA, SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER, BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 935 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in Bridgeville, South Park, Finleyville, Girty`s Run . Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, Moon Township, McMurray, Weirton, McKeesport, Steubenville, Franklin Park, Aliquippa, Canonsburg, Vandergrift, Wellsburg, Apollo and Avella. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
