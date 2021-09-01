Cancel
Jefferson County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON OH, ALLEGHENY, NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON, NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND, SOUTHERN ARMSTRONG, SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER, WEST CENTRAL INDIANA, SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER, BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 807 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in Bridgeville, South Park, Finleyville, Girty`s Run . Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, Moon Township, McMurray, Weirton, McKeesport, Steubenville, Franklin Park, Aliquippa, Canonsburg, Vandergrift, Wellsburg, Apollo and Avella. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Luna County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ludington SP to near Ludington to 6 miles northwest of Silver Lake SP, moving east at 50 mph. Another line of severe storms are also near Freesoil. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Fountain... Free Soil... Hamlin Lake Custer... Walhalla TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EASTERN IOSCO COUNTY At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tawas, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield and Wilber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ALCONA AND NORTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 151 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Negwegon State Park to 6 miles southeast of Glennie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Negwegon State Park and Black River around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mecosta County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN NEWAYGO...ISABELLA AND MECOSTA COUNTIES At 241 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clare to near Canadian Lakes to near Grant, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant... Big Rapids... Clare Newaygo... White Cloud... Fremont Shepherd... Grant... Morley Mecosta... Rosebush... Canadian Lakes Lake Isabella... Croton... Bridgeton Remus... Millbrook... Barryton Stanwood... Brinton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND JASPER COUNTIES At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to near Wheatfield to near Morocco, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Boone Grove, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lake; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN NEWAYGO AND LAKE COUNTIES At 129 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Luther to near Baldwin to 9 miles northeast of Hesperia, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Luther... Chase Woodland Park... Hawkins... Nirvana Bristol... Wolf Lake... Big Star Lake Bitely... Idlewild THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iosco County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGEMAW AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hale, or 14 miles west of Tawas City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oscoda, East Tawas, Tawas City, Au Sable, Whittemore, Hale, Tawas Point State Park, Plainfield Township, Wurtsmith Airfield, National City, Wilber and Sid Town. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 542 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Cissna Park to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Elliott, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Iroquois County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 530 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onarga to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alger to near Wooden Shoe Village to near Beaverton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Alger around 240 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rhodes, Skidway Lake, Sterling, Maple Ridge, Standish, Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE IL AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jasper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND JASPER COUNTIES At 421 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to near Wheatfield to near Morocco, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Boone Grove, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 530 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onarga to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 542 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Cissna Park to near Gibson City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Elliott, Clarence and Claytonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...GLADWIN...SOUTHERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHWESTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alger to near Wooden Shoe Village to near Beaverton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Alger around 240 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rhodes, Skidway Lake, Sterling, Maple Ridge, Standish, Twining, Turner, Omer and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 635 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gage and Sunshine. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

