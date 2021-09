Broome County new COVID cases continue to climb, as do cases in the other reporting counties in the Southern Tier. August 30, Broome reported 53 new positives for the period between Friday, August 27 and Monday, August 30 for a total 19,525. 577 of those are active. There have now been 359 deaths. Chenango County reported 37 new cases since Friday, August 27 76 of them active and 81 deaths. Cortland County has now topped 5,000 total cases with 44 new cases reported August 30 for a pandemic total of5,009. There have been 66 deaths. Delaware’s last weekly report on the 26th added 54 cases for the week. There have been 52 lives lost.