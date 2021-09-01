Cancel
The Backstory: USA TODAY newsroom now majority female, sees gains in Black, Hispanic and Asian American journalists

By Nicole Carroll, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen are now 51.7% of all journalists. We also made strides in the percentage of Black (13.6%), Hispanic (10.1%) and Asian American (7%) journalists.

