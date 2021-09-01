The Backstory: USA TODAY newsroom now majority female, sees gains in Black, Hispanic and Asian American journalists

Twenty years ago, September 11, 2001 became—and will forever be—one of the biggest and most important news days in American history. As we remember the events that unfolded and honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost, Marie Claire asked five women journalists to reflect on covering the 9/11 attacks in real time and the lessons that can be learned today. Here, Susan Miller, who ran the news copy desk (the department responsible for editing stories for accuracy, style, and grammar) at USA Today, recounts what it was like working inside the newspaper's offices in Arlington, Virginia, just two-and-a-half miles from the Pentagon crash. Find out what transpired in the newsroom, below, then read the rest of the journalists' stories here.