Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, we take a look at last Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls shocker and its implications for markets. We debate (once again) the inflation conundrum. China and Japan markets are front and centre as we discuss Asia’s recovery and whether the stimulus taps will open again. (hint; I use k-shaped) Finally, a little look at the major data points ahead this week once the US returns from holiday.