Because of stress to turf this year including damage from Fall Armyworm, your lawn may be looking sparse, thin, and weedy. If so, now is a great time to consider lawn renovation. Making the decision between renovating and reestablishing a lawn is simple. If at least half of your lawn is comprised of desirable turf, renovation techniques can be successful. However, if less than half is desirable turf or if an invasive grass-weed such as bermudagrass has taken over your lawn, reestablishment is necessary.