Ranking the top 10 prospects for the NY Rangers: No. 9 forward Will Cuylle

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr, SS (MLB No. 3), Triple-A Omaha. Witt Jr. drove in three and tallied three extra-base hits -- two doubles and a home run -- in a 3-for-5 performance. The Royals’ No. 1 prospect started things off with a two-run bomb on the first pitch he saw, his 27th dinger of the season and 11th since getting the call to Triple-A. He added an RBI double in the fourth and came around to score after a leadoff double in the sixth, giving him his first game with Omaha with three extra-base hits and third overall on the season. In his past 10 games, the shortstop is slashing .317/.349/.683 with three homers, six doubles and 10 RBIs. Royals prospect stats »