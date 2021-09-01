Jefferson Co. school bus crash kills woman, injures 14 students

Job openings hit another record high in July before the delta variant upended the U.S. labor market, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. On the last business day of July, there were 10.9 million open jobs in the U.S, an increase of 800,000 from the previous record of 10.1 million openings in June. Hires stayed even 6.7 million in July and separations — which includes layoffs, firings and voluntary departures — also stayed flat at 5.8 percent.