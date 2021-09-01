Jefferson Co. school bus crash kills woman, injures 14 students
A crash involving a Jefferson County school bus on Tuesday morning left 14 students injured and killed the driver of a passenger vehicle, officials said. A red Kia, being driven by 32 year old Shan’I A. Newberry, hit the bus as it was attempting to cross Ballardsville Road in eastern Jefferson County, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told news outlets. Newberry was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.www.k105.com
