DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A senior Lebanese government delegation has asked Syria to allow Egyptian natural gas and Jordanian electricity to pass through its territory to ease a crippling fuel crisis that has paralyzed Lebanon. The request came during an official visit to Damascus that marked an end to more than a decade of icy relations between the neighbors, following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Lebanon is witnessing an economic crisis described as one of the world’s worst since the 1850s. The delegation, led by the country’s caretaker defense minister, was received by Syria’s foreign minister at the border crossing between the two countries.