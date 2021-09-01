Cancel
Georgia State

A Georgia vaccine site had to close after protesters bullied health care-workers: ‘This is absolutely wrong’

By Andrea Salcedo
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the state faces a surge of covid-19 cases, Georgia health-care workers recently had to shut down and vacate a mobile vaccination clinic after being threatened by a swarm of protesters. Others are receiving harassing emails, and some are seeing their social media accounts flooded with false information about vaccines.

