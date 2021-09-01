CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Entire Strike Team Of Firefighters Infected.

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sacramento, CA) — COVID-19 has infected an entire strike team of 16 firefighters who were battling the Caldor Fire, which is approaching South Lake Tahoe. Those firefighters are leaving the frontlines and must now quarantine for up to two weeks. A strike team is comprised of five fire engines and three firefighters, plus a team leader. Cal Fire said the outbreak is the first on the Caldor Fire and no other units have been affected. Cal Fire is warning other firefighters to follow COVID-19 protocols.

www.kabc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Firefighters#South Lake#El Dorado#Lake Tahoe
