FMG Suite Reinforces Industry Leadership With Appointment Of Susan Theder As Chief Marketing And Experience Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderscores Commitment to Being the Top Provider of Digital Marketing Solutions for Financial and Insurance Professionals to Accelerate Their Growth. FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced a bold move towards increasing its brand awareness and market share with the appointment of Susan Theder as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Experience Officer. In this role, Susan will lead all marketing functions to accelerate growth as well as steer efforts to enrich the experience for existing customers. Susan will report directly to Scott White, FMG Suite’s CEO.

