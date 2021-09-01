FOBI Announces Wallet Pass Deal With CHL, World’s Largest Development Hockey League, With 9 Million Fan Visits in 2019
CHL will leverage Fobi’s Wallet pass, Smart Tap NFC devices and Smart Scan App for their Venue Management Needs, and May Expand to Other Applications. Fobi AI Inc., a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce that Fobi has signed a deal to provide Fobi’s Venue Management and Wallet pass solution to the Canadian Hockey League, the world’s largest development hockey league. The CHL operates the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League across Canada and the United States.martechseries.com
Comments / 0