School boarding is certainly not for the faint of heart these days. As we have made decisions in the past year and a half about school openings and closings, mask policies and protocols, the division in our community has been stark. People on different sides of these issues have, at different points in time, urged us to not listen to the CDC, the health departments, or the American Academy of Pediatrics. We have been the recipients of some harsh words, terrible accusations and rudeness. It has been a difficult and disheartening time.