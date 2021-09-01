Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Adding foreign atoms to graphene boosts its properties

By Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonolayer graphene finds practical applications in many fields, thanks to its desirable intrinsic properties. However, these properties can also limit its potentials. The addition of foreign atoms can help, but requires precise control. Now, researchers from South Korea invented a simple methodology to achieve fine control over the integration of foreign atoms with graphene, developing composite graphene-based heterostructures that can be used to store energy at low cost and fabricate ultrathin, wearable electronics.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atoms#Graphene#Pave#Nano Energy#Gml#G Cm2#Dgist#Planar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryNature.com

A host–guest semibiological photosynthesis system coupling artificial and natural enzymes for solar alcohol splitting

Development of a versatile, sustainable and efficient photosynthesis system that integrates intricate catalytic networks and energy modules at the same location is of considerable future value to energy transformation. In the present study, we develop a coenzyme-mediated supramolecular host-guest semibiological system that combines artificial and enzymatic catalysis for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution from alcohol dehydrogenation. This approach involves modification of the microenvironment of a dithiolene-embedded metal-organic cage to trap an organic dye and NADH molecule simultaneously, serving as a hydrogenase analogue to induce effective proton reduction inside the artificial host. This abiotic photocatalytic system is further embedded into the pocket of the alcohol dehydrogenase to couple enzymatic alcohol dehydrogenation. This host-guest approach allows in situ regeneration of NAD+/NADH couple to transfer protons and electrons between the two catalytic cycles, thereby paving a unique avenue for a synergic combination of abiotic and biotic synthetic sequences for photocatalytic fuel and chemical transformation.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Layered graphene with a twist displays unique 2D quantum confinement

(Nanowerk News) Scientists studying two different configurations of bilayer graphene—the two-dimensional (2-D), atom-thin form of carbon—have detected electronic and optical interlayer resonances. In these resonant states, electrons bounce back and forth between the two atomic planes in the 2-D interface at the same frequency. By characterizing these states, they found that twisting one of the graphene layers by 30 degrees relative to the other, instead of stacking the layers directly on top of each other, shifts the resonance to a lower energy.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Brain-Inspired Electronics: An Artificial Ionic Neuron for Tomorrow’s Electronic Memories

Brain-inspired electronics are the subject of intense research. Scientists from CNRS and the Ecole Normale Supérieure – PSL have theorized how to develop artificial neurons using, as nerve cells, ions to carry the information. Their work, published in Science on August 6, 2021, reports that devices made of a single layer of water transporting ions within graphene nanoslits have the same transmission capacity as a neuron.
SciencePhys.org

Cooling technique allows easier measurements of key particle property

Scientists from the BASE-collaboration, led by RIKEN scientists, have developed a new cooling method that will allow easier measurements of a property of protons and antiprotons called the magnetic moment. This is one of the properties that is being investigated to solve the mystery of why our universe contains matter but almost no antimatter.
ScienceNature.com

Superior photo-carrier diffusion dynamics in organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites revealed by spatiotemporal conductivity imaging

The outstanding performance of organic-inorganic metal trihalide solar cells benefits from the exceptional photo-physical properties of both electrons and holes in the material. Here, we directly probe the free-carrier dynamics in Cs-doped FAPbI3 thin films by spatiotemporal photoconductivity imaging. Using charge transport layers to selectively quench one type of carriers, we show that the two relaxation times on the order of 1 μs and 10 μs correspond to the lifetimes of electrons and holes in FACsPbI3, respectively. Strikingly, the diffusion mapping indicates that the difference in electron/hole lifetimes is largely compensated by their disparate mobility. Consequently, the long diffusion lengths (3~5 μm) of both carriers are comparable to each other, a feature closely related to the unique charge trapping and de-trapping processes in hybrid trihalide perovskites. Our results unveil the origin of superior diffusion dynamics in this material, crucially important for solar-cell applications.
PhysicsNewswise

Studying the Mechanism of Metal Extraction with Ionic Liquids

The heaviest known elements are the so-called “superheavy” elements, those with atomic numbers greater than 103. These elements are found only in laboratories, where they are made by fusing together two lighter elements. This process is unlikely to occur, so scientist have only tiny amounts (a few atoms) for experiments. Chemists are interested in the chemical properties of these elements. However, the small amounts of material available means chemists must use special techniques to study them. This research developed a new way to study the chemistry of metallic elements with extremely low concentrations of material. These techniques use ionic liquids—salts in liquid states.
ChemistryElectronicsWeekly.com

Almost perfect graphene grown

Korea’s Institute for Basic Science (IBS) has grown what is thought to be the most perfect artificial graphene yet – with no wrinkles, folds or ‘adlayers’ (islands of multiple-layer graphene) – using a process that appears to be scalable to larger quantities. The same team, from IBS’s Center for Multidimensional...
ChemistryNature.com

Purely one-dimensional ferroelectricity and antiferroelectricity from van der Waals niobium oxide trihalides

Intrinsic one-dimensional (1D) ferroelectric materials are rarely reported but are highly sought to break the size limit of nanostructured conventional ferroelectrics. Herein, we report a class of inborn 1D ferroelectric nanowires, namely 1D NbOX3 (X = Cl, Br, and I), that can be directly obtained from experimentally realized van der Waals crystals. In addition to the sizable spontaneous polarization, 1D NbOX3 exhibits low ferroelectric switching barriers, small coercive electric fields, and high critical temperature, governed by the hybridization of the Nb empty d orbitals and the O p orbitals (d0 rule). Moreover, the double-channel structure of 1D NbOX3 also enables the emergence of 1D antiferroelectric metastable states. Our findings not only propose a class of 1D ferroelectric materials toward the development of miniaturized and high-density electronic devices, but also pave an avenue of obtaining intrinsic 1D ferroelectrics from van der Waals crystals.
ChemistryPhys.org

Changes in color indicate material deformations

ETH Zurich researchers have developed a new type of laminate that changes color as soon as the material is deformed. This way, the materials researchers can kill two birds with one stone: a lightweight composite material that inspects itself. Lightweight construction has found its way into many areas, especially automotive...
SciencePhys.org

New method greatly improves X-ray nanotomography resolution

It's been a truth for a long time: if you want to study the movement and behavior of single atoms, electron microscopy can give you what X-rays can't. X-rays are good at penetrating into samples—they allow you to see what happens inside batteries as they charge and discharge, for example—but historically they have not been able to spatially image with the same precision electrons can.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Sizing nanoparticles using fluid-filled tubes

The functionality of nanoparticles in a host of applications, including drug delivery and nano-optics, is often dictated by their mass and size. Measuring these properties simultaneously for the same nanoparticle has also been challenging. Now scientists from the University of Melbourne and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered that...
Engineeringaaas.org

Electrically Spun Artificial Fibers Match Performance of Human Muscle Fibers

A new artificial fiber spun from a polymer called liquid crystal elastomer (LCE) using high-voltage electricity replicates the strength, responsiveness, and power density of human muscle fibers, scientists report. When powered by heat or near-infrared light, the fibers pulled upward and downward or oscillated back and forth. "Our work may...
SciencePhys.org

Comparing cryogenic structures with room-temperature samples can help identify errors in computational models

About 95% of all crystal structures obtained for various proteins and deposited in public databases are captured using cryogenic technology. This technology requires frozen conditions. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital compared cryogenic structures with those observed at room temperature. The findings, published today in Chemical Science, indicate that freezing can introduce errors, cause certain conformations (shapes) to be missed and lead to inaccuracies in computational models.
EngineeringPhys.org

Turning pollen into 3D printing ink for biomedical applications

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found a way to use sunflower pollen to develop a 3D printing ink material that could be used to fabricate parts useful for tissue engineering, toxicity testing and drug delivery. This pollen-derived ink is able to hold its shape when deposited...
ChemistryPhys.org

Anchoring single atoms for catalysis

There is a dictum to "never change a running system." New methods can however be far superior to older ones. While to date chemical reactions are mainly accelerated by catalytic materials that comprise several hundreds of atoms, the use of single atoms could provide a new approach for catalysis. An...
AstronomyPhys.org

Physicist helps confirm a major advance in stellarator performance for fusion energy

Stellarators, twisty magnetic devices that aim to harness on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars, have long played second fiddle to more widely used doughnut-shaped facilities known as tokamaks. The complex twisted stellarator magnets have been difficult to design and have previously allowed greater leakage of the superhigh heat from fusion reactions.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Molecular trap allows study of single proteins

Researchers from the technical universities of Delft and Munich have invented a new type of molecular trap that can hold a single protein in place for hours to study its natural behavior—a million times longer than before. The new NEOtrap technique enables scientists to use electrical currents to study the vibrant nature of proteins, which may spark innovation in biomedicine, biotechnology, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy