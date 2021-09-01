One person shot in Bethel Grove area, Memphis police say

Bethel Grove shooting One person was shot overnight in the Bethel Grove area. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Bethel Grove area.

Police said the shooting happened on Larose Avenue just after 5 a.m.

One victim was located and rushed to St. Francis.

No information was released on their condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.