One person shot in Bethel Grove area, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Bethel Grove area.
Police said the shooting happened on Larose Avenue just after 5 a.m.
One victim was located and rushed to St. Francis.
No information was released on their condition.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
