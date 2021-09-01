Visit Ship Island In Mississippi, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Fort

The Magnolia State boasts incredible natural beauty, loads of history, and exhilarating adventures. And the best place to experience all three is the Natchez Trace Parkway. Spanning hundreds of miles through three states, the scenic parkway is brimming with sites and attractions; so much so, that it can be a bit overwhelming… until now, and that’s because we took the courtesy of mapping out a short-and-sweet route to some of the Natchez Trace Parkway’s best little-known and unforgettable destinations. All you have to do is gas up the car and embark on this epic Mississippi road trip!