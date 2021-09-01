Cancel
Mississippi State

Visit Ship Island In Mississippi, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Fort

By Clarisa
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 7 days ago

Vacation days make everyone think of the beach, but the beaches are often too crowded to fully enjoy. Why not find a quieter beach When your idea of an adventure contains a beautiful beach, an island, and a historic fort all in one? Ship Island has all of that for you. Come for the beach, and stay for the history. Who wouldn’t love a bit of both?

Today's adventure leads to an island beach that not only has amazing scenery, but a bit of history to boot. Enjoying your day in two ways is much more fun than one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySs6b_0bjDq8kX00
Jim Neely/Google

Ship Island will take you a bit farther from the beaches attached to the mainland, but it's all in the name of quieter shores. These white sands might be on an island, but the history of this spot is much deeper than your feet will reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9D8V_0bjDq8kX00
Andie Tubbs/Google

Bringing the family to the beach for a day out in the sun is something we can all do, but taking a trip out here comes with a history lesson as well. In the 1800s, this fortress was built to last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euUWO_0bjDq8kX00
Mike Downing/Google

On West Ship Island is Fort Massachusetts, a historic fortification for coastal defense, originally intended to guard the harbor shipping route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eu4Ke_0bjDq8kX00
Mark Keene/Google

Today, close by the western tip of the island, the fort still stands, albeit prepared for tours. Built by the Union and briefly occupied by pro-slavery forces, the cannons remain even though forces haven't walked the halls since the last sergeant left his post in 1903.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWchf_0bjDq8kX00
Mark Keene/Google

Look out over the waters and pretend there's an incoming attack, or just sightsee this beautiful island and enjoy your day. If you're lucky, dolphins might visit near shore to say hello.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xap1T_0bjDq8kX00
Nikita Lylyk/Google

Have you been yet? Are you planning on visiting soon?

The post Visit Ship Island In Mississippi, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Fort appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Mississippi

Only In Mississippi

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Mississippi is for people who LOVE the Magnolia State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

