Soil legacy effect of global change influences invasiveness of alien plants

In this study, the contents of heavy metals and Cd and Pb isotope ratios of agricultural soil and potential source samples collected from farmland receiving sewage irrigation in Wuqing District, Tianjin, China were determined. Multiple methods were used for source analysis, including positive matrix factorization (PMF), correlation analysis, principal component analysis (PCA), and the Cd and Pb isotope ratio method. The results showed that agricultural soil was slightly contaminated by heavy metals in the research area, with relatively higher Cd and Pb accumulation levels compared to those of other heavy metals. Four types of pollution sources, including the soil parent material sources, industrial emission sources, agricultural practice sources, and mixed sources of sewage irrigation and transportation were apportioned and quantified by PMF, combined with the results of PCA and correlation analysis. The contribution rates quantified by the Cd and Pb isotope ratio method were similar, suggesting that no single source dominates Pb and Cd pollution. The contribution rates of Pb analyzed by the isotope ratio method were almost identical to those of the PMF model, indicating the rationality of the PMF result. Our results suggested that correlation analysis and PCA should be utilized to provide information for obtaining reasonable results and defining source categories for PMF, whereas the isotope ratio method should be applied to verify the accuracy of source contributions analyzed by PMF.