Soil legacy effect of global change influences invasiveness of alien plants

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal change characterized by land use change and extreme precipitation has emerged as a challenge for tropical forests in Southeast Asia. Numerous studies have indicated that these changes could affect soil ecology. However, it remains unclear whether land use change and extreme precipitation influence plant invasiveness in tropical forests. In...

#Invasive Plants#Global Change#Plant#Drought#Land Use#Soil
