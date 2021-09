(RTTNews) - Adecco Group AG (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) said its capital increase generated gross proceeds of approximately 232.29 million euros. It was raised through the placement of 5.1 million new shares at a price of 49.60 Swiss francs per new share. The new shares are anticipated to be admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on 9 September 2021. The new shares carry full dividend rights for the fiscal year 2021.