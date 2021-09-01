Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Procter & Gamble is running its toilet paper mills 24/7 as the spread of the Delta variant prompts Americans to stockpile again

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican shoppers are starting to stockpile toilet paper again, and it's pressuring manufacturers to boost production. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Procter & Gamble, the largest toilet paper maker in the US, is speeding up its production lines and running its factories 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to meet demand.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#Delta#Americans#Paper Mills#Wall Street Journal#Insider#Twitter#P G#Iri#Roche Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessNBC Miami

Amazon Brings Its Cashierless Tech to Two Whole Foods Stores

Amazon is launching its cashierless technology at two Whole Foods stores that are scheduled to open next year. The company has deployed the "Just Walk Out" technology to a growing number of store formats, including at several Fresh grocery stores and in its Go convenience stores. Amazon is bringing its...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

This Household Essential Is Disappearing From Grocery Store Shelves

Last year, going to the grocery store was a bit of a gamble. The pandemic had pushed some people into panic-buying, leaving many essential items missing from store shelves. But while it seemed for a moment that those stockpiling days were coming to an end, the Delta variant has shoppers running to stores once again. In fact, one household essential item already appears to be disappearing from grocery store shelves. Read on to find out what you might not be able to find on your next shopping trip.
Posted by
Xin Xin

They are back, the toilet paper hoarders

toilet paper on shelvesPhoto by Marques Thomas on Unsplash. It happened before, at the start of the pandemic, the toilet paper hoarders. Please don't go to your supermarkets and stock up with toilet papers, manufacturers are doing their utmost best to improve the supply chain.
RetailPosted by
EatThis

Costco Still Has These 4 Rules Amid the Delta Variant Spread

The rising number of COVID-19 cases thanks to the Delta variant is taking over the country a year and a half after the initial spread led to closures and lockdowns. Some of America's favorite fast-food chains have either closed their dining rooms or are thinking about it. Grocery stores are seeing shoppers panic buy essentials like toilet paper, snacks, and water and it's leading to shortages. They also still have safety measures in place—with some updates.
IndustryInternational Business Times

Toilet Paper Shortage Again? Panic Buying, Supply Chain Challenges Blamed

Toilet paper is flying off the shelves again amid panic buying by consumers as coronavirus cases surge again, and the shortages are getting exacerbated by supply chain issues. The surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the Delta variant of the virus has made consumers across the U.S. stock up on essential home products, such as toilet paper, Insider reported.
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Market Launching Amazon's Just Walk Out Tech

Amazon is wasting no time in its effort to scale its cashier-less technology. The company announced Wednesday that it is rolling out Just Walk Out (JWO) shopping at two Whole Foods Market stores. Located in Washington, D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood and Sherman Oaks, Calif., the stores are expected to open within the next year. The stores will offer JWO cashier-less checkout lanes and self-checkout lanes but not traditional checkout lanes. Shoppers who want to check out with a Whole Foods Market Team Member will need to check out at the Customer Service desk.
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Toilet paper flying off the shelves again

It appears consumers are preparing for another winter surge of the coronavirus. Stores are reporting 14% less than normal in toilet paper, the Daily Mail reports. According to The Wall Street Journal, Proctor and Gamble (P&G) — the country's largest toilet paper producer — is working around the clock to keep up with demand.
Public HealthEntrepreneur

Customers Panic-Buying Toilet Paper… Again!

Amid the spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant, some American customers are panic-buying toilet paper as they fear the possibility of future lockdowns. The growth of toilet paper demand brings back the dark scenes at the onset of the pandemic. Americans Are Panic-Buying Toilet Paper. As reported by USA TODAY, “This...
RetailBusiness Insider

Costco has reintroduced purchase limits as evidence of COVID-19 stockpiling mounts

Costco has reinstated purchase limits on some products as evidence mounts that Americans are stockpiling once again. The retailer posted a note on its website Saturday warning of "temporary item limits on select items." Purchase limits became commonplace early in the pandemic to stop people panic buying and depleting stock....
TravelPosted by
CBS News

Fears over Delta variant prompt Americans to scale back Labor Day travel

Americans are scaling back their travel plans this Labor Day weekend as concerns spread about the highly contagious Delta variant. There were a little more than 92,000 COVID-19 infections in the U.S. during the week of July 4, but the number of cases topped 1 million this week. That's more than 10 times the number of weekly cases from the last big U.S. holiday. Nancy Chen reports.
Economynewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Deja Vu: Run Out and Stock Up on Toilet Paper!

It's all coming back - The distress of price gouging and shortages of 2020. We are seeing it now again, this time with toilet paper. Toilet paper became a coveted item in late March when many cities and states across the country issued shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting people to purchase large amounts of household goods. This latest rebound in toilet paper demand comes as the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases and the concern of another shutdown.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

Toilet paper crisis continues… shoppers stocking up again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again. There's actually no threat of a shortage unless the panic buying itself depletes supplies. You probably remember this happened in the initial reaction to the pandemic in 2020. The fear of not having enough TP snow-balled and...
BusinessLaw.com

FedEx, Procter and Gamble Oppose Shareholders' Diversity Proposals

FedEx shareholders want the company to release more data about the diversity of its senior leaders. The P&G proposal would force the company to consider non-managerial employees for director nominees. Both companies contend that the proposals are unnecessary. FedEx Corp. and Procter & Gamble Co. are fighting shareholder proposals pushing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy