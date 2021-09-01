Cancel
Philips Begins Repair And Replacement Programs Of Affected DreamStation Devices

By RTTNews
 7 days ago

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) has received FDA authorization for the rework of the affected first-generation DreamStation devices. The company expects rework to begin in the course of September 2021. On June 14, 2021, the company issued a recall notification for specific Philips sleep and respiratory care devices to address...

Business
Reuters

Philips to start replacing millions of respiratory devices

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Wednesday said it would start repairing and replacing millions of respiratory devices in the United States and most of its other markets this month, to address potential health risks caused by the machines. The company in June recalled...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Oxygen Delivery Device Market Rewriting the Industry Growth Patters, Players -ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics

The Oxygen Delivery Device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. This market study by Decisive Markets Insights enlightens buyers with the highest quality of industry knowledge and data that exactly suits the niche and business requirements. Every effort is made to research the business materials and thus, the research report analyses data to generate a qualitative as well as quantitative market study. The report's goal is to define future market trends and forecast revenue in the international industry for the next eight years. Also, the market research study includes a complete market analysis of financial instruments, the inclusion basis for a specific type of product on the market, all country use costs, the impact of technology employing life curves, and changes in the conditions and their impact on the Oxygen Delivery Device market.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Should you repair or replace older appliances?

So, you’re worried the washing machine may be on its last spin cycle. Should you spend $319 to fix this outdated appliance or replace it with a $999 new model that will use less electricity and water? Deciding whether to repair or replace an appliance can be challenging. Here are guidelines and suggestions to help you decide, based on costs for replacement and repairs and the advantages of new models.
Business
HIT Consultant

Stryker Acquires Med Device Company Gauss Surgical

– Stryker today announced the acquisition of Gauss Surgical, a Menlo Park, CA-based medical device company that has developed Triton™, an artificial intelligence-enabled platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Triton combines the power of A.I. with the simplicity...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Smiths Agrees To Sell Smiths Medical To ICU Medical On Superior Deal Terms

(RTTNews) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) announced Wednesday that it has agreed the sale of medical devices supplier Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates. The ICU Transaction values Smiths Medical at an enterprise value...
San Clemente, CABusiness Insider

ICU Medical Recalls Aminosyn II, 15% Amino Acid Injection

(RTTNews) - ICU Medical, Inc., a pure-play infusion therapy company, is recalling one lot of Aminosyn II, 15%, An Amino Acid Injection, Sulfite Free intravenous or IV solution to the hospital/user level, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. The recall of 2,112 units of the amino...
Electronicsmeddeviceonline.com

FDA's Evolving Regulatory Stance For SaMDs, Wearables, Digital Health & DTx

By Argie Zoubroulis, MS, and Mike Fahmy, MS; Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Development and Commercialization, Inc. The FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) issued a new policy on April 14, 2020, in an effort to maintain a patient-centric approach to the COVID-19 public health crisis titled Enforcement Policy for Digital Health Devices For Treating Psychiatric Disorders During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, recognizing the population’s need for such therapies. This enforcement policy allowed for the distribution and use of computerized behavioral therapy (CBT) devices for psychiatric disorders without need for premarket notification, i.e., 510(k) submission, and without compliance to certain regulatory requirements, such as Unique Device Identifier (UDI), Product Device Registration and Listing, Reports of Corrections and Removals, and Special Controls. Special considerations with respect to labeling were listed in the policy to guide Software as Medical Device (SaMD) use and so that SaMD users would be aware that these SaMDs are not 510(k) cleared. As of the date of this article, this policy continues to be in effect and has served as part of the foundation for the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) proposal to permanently roll back regulatory requirements for a myriad of medical devices.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart Test Kit Used By Italian Researchers To Confirm Presence Of SARS-CoV-2

(RTTNews) - Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) said the company's Logix Smart COVID-19 Test Kit was used by Italian researchers to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2, including mutated strains of the virus. A new community surveillance method in Italy tested the saliva left on single-use glasses and bottles for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in 20 different sites during the second peak of COVID-19 in January and February 2021. Researchers then used Logix Smart COVID-19 Test to corroborate the results with complete concordance.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Apple Launches Repair Program For iPhone 12s With No Sound

All phones come with their own quirks and issues that quality control should have caught. However, this isn’t always the case and for the most part, a lot of issues tend to be isolated, but every now and then, there are issues that might warrant looking deeper into. Such is the case with the iPhone 12 where it seems that quite a number of owners are experiencing problems with the sound.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

Gasum CEO quits, search for replacement begins

The abrupt announcement nevertheless suggests a friendly parting of the ways. The CEO of Finnish state utility Gasum, Johanna Lamminen, has been replaced with the CFO Kai Laitinen with immediate effect, Gasum said September 1. The recruitment process for a new CEO is now under way but it gave no details of when Lamminen's contract was due to end. She had held the post since 2014 and said it was time to move on.
Phoenix, AZBusiness Insider

Linde Enters Long-term Deal For Supply Of Industrial Gases - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Linde (LIN) announced it has been selected as supplier to a new multi-billion dollar semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Under a long-term agreement with one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, the company will build, own and operate a complex of on-site plants to supply ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen and argon to the customer. Linde's total investment will be approximately $600 million.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Teva : Data Shows Ajovy Reduces More Monthly Migraine Days In Study With Atogepant And Rimegepant

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that late-breaking data at the international headache society & european headache federation joint congress 2021 showed Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection reduced more monthly migraine days in a network meta-analysis study with atogepant and rimegepant. Ajovy is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Affinia Announces Indications For Gene Therapy Programs; Enters Manufacturing Agreement With Lonza

(RTTNews) - Affinia Therapeutics announced the first two indications it will pursue with the company's next-generation gene therapies: metachromatic leukodystrophy, a fatal neurodegenerative disease, and brain metastases secondary to human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive breast cancer, a deadly form of cancer. The therapeutic candidates for these two indications are based on proprietary capsid, Anc80L65.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Applied Materials Unveils Products To Support Transition To 200mm Wafers

(RTTNews) - Santa Clara-headquartered, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), a materials engineering solutions provider, on Wednesday, has announced new products which support the silicon carbide (SiC) chipmakers to accelerate the transition from 150mm wafer production to 200mm production, which approximately doubles die output per wafer. The company's new 200mm CMP system...
CancerBusiness Insider

MacroGenics' Cancer Drug Margenza Flops On Overall Survival Analysis

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) scored a big win with its full approval for anti-HER2 drug Margenza in December 2020 based on a head-to-head matchup with breast cancer med Herceptin. But Margenza's overall survival (OS) data could spell a rough road ahead for the drug. Margenza, after chemo, failed to significantly extend...
StocksBusiness Insider

ISun Jumps 14% As Its Unit Decides To Buy SolarCommunities Inc.

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company, iSun, Inc. (ISUN) are up more than 14% Wednesday morning after the company said its unit decided to acquire SolarCommunities Inc. iSun said the acquisition creates a regional full-service solar installation company servicing the residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale...
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Los Angeles County, CA
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.

