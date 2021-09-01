Philips Begins Repair And Replacement Programs Of Affected DreamStation Devices

By Argie Zoubroulis, MS, and Mike Fahmy, MS; Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Development and Commercialization, Inc. The FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) issued a new policy on April 14, 2020, in an effort to maintain a patient-centric approach to the COVID-19 public health crisis titled Enforcement Policy for Digital Health Devices For Treating Psychiatric Disorders During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, recognizing the population’s need for such therapies. This enforcement policy allowed for the distribution and use of computerized behavioral therapy (CBT) devices for psychiatric disorders without need for premarket notification, i.e., 510(k) submission, and without compliance to certain regulatory requirements, such as Unique Device Identifier (UDI), Product Device Registration and Listing, Reports of Corrections and Removals, and Special Controls. Special considerations with respect to labeling were listed in the policy to guide Software as Medical Device (SaMD) use and so that SaMD users would be aware that these SaMDs are not 510(k) cleared. As of the date of this article, this policy continues to be in effect and has served as part of the foundation for the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) proposal to permanently roll back regulatory requirements for a myriad of medical devices.