Barnegat man indicted for 22-year-old cold case murder of teenager Nancy Noga of Sayreville

A Barnegat man has been indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury for the 1999 murder of Nancy Noga, 17, of Sayreville – a case that had gone cold for more than 20 years. On Jan. 7, 1999, Nancy, who was then a senior in high school, was reported missing after she did not return home from work. Five days later, on Jan. 12, 1999, at approximately 8:57 a.m., her body was discovered in a wooded area behind what was then Mini-Mall Plaza Shopping Center on Ernston Road, according to a statement released by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department on Aug. 31.