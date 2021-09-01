Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, NJ

Barnegat man indicted for 22-year-old cold case murder of teenager Nancy Noga of Sayreville

By Submitted Content
Posted by 
Suburban
Suburban
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Barnegat man has been indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury for the 1999 murder of Nancy Noga, 17, of Sayreville – a case that had gone cold for more than 20 years. On Jan. 7, 1999, Nancy, who was then a senior in high school, was reported missing after she did not return home from work. Five days later, on Jan. 12, 1999, at approximately 8:57 a.m., her body was discovered in a wooded area behind what was then Mini-Mall Plaza Shopping Center on Ernston Road, according to a statement released by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department on Aug. 31.

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Suburban

Suburban

Old Bridge, NJ
255
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Old Bridge, Matawan, Sayreville in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/suburban/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Sayreville, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Cold Case#The Major Crimes Unit#Parabon Nanolabs#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Old Bridge Township, NJPosted by
centraljersey.com

Old Bridge man sentenced for killing two women in auto accident

An Old Bridge man has been sentenced for causing the death of two women and for injuring another driver. Following sentencing arguments from Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams on Sept. 7, Judge Andrea G. Carter sentenced Tristan R. Rodriguez, 25, to 17 years in state prison on one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, and one count of fourth-degree assault by auto, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Sayreville, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Teenage pedestrian killed by car in Sayreville; authorities seek witnesses

SAYREVILLE – A fatal hit-and-run involving a teenager walking in Sayreville is under investigation. Authorities responded to the area of Route 35 north near South Pine Avenue around 3:44 a.m. Aug. 15 following the report of a hit-and-run. Upon their arrival, authorities located a juvenile pedestrian, 15, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department.
Old Bridge Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Authorities are investigating murder-suicide in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Authorities responded to a residence on Jacob Street following the report of a homicide around 11:17 p.m. Aug. 10. Upon entering the residence, officers found Yajaira Moreno, 33, of Old Bridge, who had sustained apparent stab wounds. Juan Alvarado, 39, of Elizabeth, was located nearby the residence and was observed to have sustained apparent, self-inflicted stab wounds, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Old Bridge Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Morganville woman sentenced to four years in prison for killing Old Bridge pedestrian while high on marijuana

A 19-year-old woman from Morganville was sentenced to four years in prison for killing a pedestrian with her car while she was impaired by marijuana. On Feb. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Route 34 and Anchor Boulevard in Old Bridge where they located Richard Lockwood III, 69, of Old Bridge, who sustained serious blunt force trauma, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy