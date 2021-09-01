Locast loses legal protections that keep its local TV streaming service alive

Locast, a streaming service whose delivery of broadcast network signals was ruled to be illegal by a federal court this week, has suspended its operations. ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox banded together in 2019 to sue the company, which was founded by attorney David Goodfriend in 2018. The company counter-sued, describing the networks’ action as “classic copyright abuse.” Because networks are regulated by the government, under the covenant that they reach viewers at no charge over the air, Locast’s slogan was that it was helping viewers “free their TV.” Networks, not surprisingly, didn’t see it that way, especially given the billions in...