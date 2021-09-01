Cancel
Locast loses legal protections that keep its local TV streaming service alive

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company purporting to improve access to local TV stations for people who can’t access the signal via traditional means has been dealt a blow by a New York Court. Locast has lost the courtroom skirmish started by CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox, which said that the company was violating their copyright. Deadline reports that the quartet’s request for summary judgment was granted, saying that it couldn’t use its non-profit status as a defense against further action.

#At T Tv#Antenna Tv#Tv Streaming#A New York Court#Cbs#Abc#Nbc#At T#Dish Network#Aero#New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#News Brig
