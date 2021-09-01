Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House details plans to improve housing affordability

By JOSH BOAK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ff4MH_0bjDjdRO00
1 of 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year.

Millions of Americans are getting priced out of ownership or stuck spending the bulk of their income on rent. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed a record 19.1% in June from a year ago, as too few homes are available to buy and low interest rates have enabled affluent buyers and real estate investors to pay more for homes.

The jump in prices is a threat to President Joe Biden’s vision of centering the U.S. economy around the middle class, a group that has defined itself in large part through home ownership. Americans’ desire to own homes has also altered regional politics as suburbanites aligned with Democrats in 2020 to help give Biden key victories in Arizona and Georgia, two states that have added population through new home construction.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers on Wednesday posted on its blog a detailed analysis of the affordability problem and the administration’s plans to relieve it. Its analysis notes that housing supply has fallen short of population growth for four decades, so many of the challenges predate the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers at the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac estimate that the United States is 3.8 million homes shy of what is needed to meet demand. The persistent shortage has meant that home prices are steadily increasing faster than incomes, making it harder for first-time buyers to save for down payments and keeping them in rentals longer. Nearly half of renters spend more than the recommended 30% of their incomes on housing.

To increase home construction, Biden’s economics team proposes a series of policy shifts.

First, it intends to deliver 100,000 affordable housing units over three years through a series of administrative changes. It will increase mortgage availability through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for manufactured houses and buildings with two to four units. The government also intends to make it easier for would-be owners and nonprofits to buy homes that failed to sell in foreclosure auctions, as well as expand outreach to local governments and nonprofits to buy federally held homes.

The government also plans to increase the financing options for apartment buildings through tax credits, loans and grants.

Secondly, the Biden administration estimates that its economic agenda would lead to the construction and renovation of 2 million homes. This would include the use of federal subsidies, the low-income housing tax credit, a new tax credit for construction in economically vulnerable neighborhoods and incentives to remove exclusionary zoning and land use policies by local and state governments that limit new construction.

Still, the blog post cautioned that a supply crunch could linger.

“There is no magic formula to quickly relieve the supply constraints,” it concluded.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

562K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Prices#Ap#Americans#Democrats#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Dems' $3.5T budget bill would hook our kids on government handouts, wreck our small businesses

President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are pretending that one of the narrowest governing majorities in the nation's history gives them the mandate to pass unprecedented party-line legislation to fundamentally transform the nation in a socialist direction. Their pending budget reconciliation bill would dramatically expand the size and scope of government at the expense of small businesses and hardworking people.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House may scale back COVID-19 vaccine booster plan

Top government health officials are warning the White House to scale back a plan to offer coronavirus booster shots beginning Sept. 20, contending that regulators need more time to collect and review necessary data for a third dose, sources confirm to Axios. Why it matters: Officials are now weighing whether...
Congress & Courtsschiffgold.com

The Fed Is Helping Facilitate Trailer Park Evictions

The Federal Reserve is helping corporate real estate investors evict poor people from mobile home parks. NPR highlighted the growing number of mobile home part evictions. According to the report, real estate investors continue to buy up mobile home parks across the US. They then raise lot rents and fees, and evict residents who can’t pay.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Manufactured housing is key to affordable homeownership

Last week, the Biden Administration rolled out a major initiative to take immediate, tangible steps to increase the supply of affordable housing. The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) is encouraged that two important components of this package are steps to boost the supply of manufactured homes and a commitment to work with local governments to reduce exclusionary zoning.
U.S. PoliticsHousing Wire

Biden affordability efforts make no waves in housing industry

Last week, the Biden administration unveiled a multi-pronged proposal for federal agencies to address the lack of housing inventory, ahead of action from Congress. While the announcements didn’t include any major new programs, federal agencies will restart programs that previously lapsed, such as the U.S. Treasury and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s risk-based sharing program, and increase funding to existing programs. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced a significant increase — from $1 billion to $1.7 billion — in government sponsored enterprise investments in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit projects.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac seek input on equitable housing plans

The Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday issued a request for input on a new directive requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to submit equitable housing finance plans by year-end. The RFI seeks suggestions for what should be included in the government-sponsored enterprises’ initial three-year plans, which will “identify and...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Biden Plans To Do These 2 Things To Tackle Affordable Housing

The White House is outlining its plans to make housing more affordable for renters and to restore 2 million homes as housing prices climb higher. Millions of Americans are getting priced out of homeownership or are stuck paying rent because they do not have enough money saved up to put a down payment on a home. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller reported this week that housing prices rose 19.1% year-to-year in June as highly-priced homes at low-interest rates are being purchased by affluent buyers.
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Biden administration details plan to ease housing costs nationwide

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled aplan to expand housing affordability through a slew of policy shifts projected to create and rehabilitate more than 2 million housing units, including 1 million rental units, nationwide as millions continue to find themselves priced out of the market, which surged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Wyden seeks more for housing vouchers, tax credits

Oregon senator aims at provisions into a $3.5 trillion budget plan that awaits detailed work in Congress.As Congress prepares to fill in the details of its $3.5 trillion budget resolution, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden wants to secure a few dollars for more vouchers and more housing for low- and middle-income families. The Oregon Democrat leads the Senate Finance Committee, which will have a hand in shaping the tax provisions to be included in the resolution. Wyden wants to expand the existing low-income housing tax credit, create a parallel tax credit to spur construction of middle-income housing, and provide more federal...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden White House to unveil steps aimed at easing housing supply shortage

The Biden administration is poised to unveil a series of steps aimed at addressing the U.S. shortage of entry-level homes and rental properties, according to people familiar with the matter, moves designed to boost their financing and construction over the coming years. The changes would draw upon the administrative authority...
U.S. PoliticsGlobeSt.com

Biden Announces Plan to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

WASHINGTON DC – Today, the White House released its plan to increase the affordable housing supply in the US. The administration is aiming to stabilize families that are at risk of losing their homes, due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Congress is currently working toward passing the Build...
U.S. Politicsncsha.org

White House Reinstates FFB Risk-Sharing Program, Ups GSE Housing Credit Investment Cap, Announces Other Actions to Increase Affordable Housing Supply

Earlier today, the White House announced HUD, Treasury, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHFA will take a series of actions designed to help increase the supply of affordable housing. One of the key changes the administration announced is the reinstatement of the Federal Financing Bank (FFB) initiative to support FHA-HFA multifamily Risk-Sharing Program loans. NCSHA has sought this reinstatement energetically for the last three years since the previous administration terminated the very successful initiative.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

Biden 'climate corps' plan excites young Americans seeking green jobs

A new federal programme - currently seeking funds in Congress - hopes to create jobs and tackle climate change across the country. The Civilian Climate Corps could create up to 1.5 million new jobs, but details of the programme are still under discussion. Its modelled in part on a 1930s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy