In today’s music industry, all that matters is the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Everybody wants it, and fans are willing to do anything to get their fave song up there. We have seen Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo and many others employ questionable tactics to achieve the coveted prize, but up to now, these fraudulent fan practices have fallen short of making a lasting impact on a song’s chart performance. Songs that were hits remained hits, only now with a “#1” attached to them, and songs that were not on the charts were still not; their lack of staying power reveals their true colors as “inorganic” #1’s. Until Butter, that is.