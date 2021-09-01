Wapello County Sheriff worries about employee retention and hiring as open positions linger

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips says he’s worried about employee retention and hiring. He says he’s having trouble filling some positions. At Tuesday’s Wapello County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board approved a new Corrections Officer hire. But the Sheriff says the position took a long time to fill, much longer than normal. Another Corrections Officer position in the Wapello County Jail has been open for a couple of months. The Sheriff says in the past it would have been filled within one.