Hawthorne Elementary School Transitions To Distance Learning Due To Lack Of Staffing
Hawthorne Elementary School officials say students are transitioning to virtual learning Wednesday due to a lack of staffing available for the classrooms. This is the second TPS school to either cancel classes for a day or switch to virtual due to staffing issues within the first two weeks of school. Last week, Carnegie Elementary classes were canceled for two days due to teacher and substitute shortages as well.www.newson6.com
Comments / 0