Religion

Pope Denies Resignation Report, Says Leads Normal Life After Surgery

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis is not thinking of resigning and is living "a totally normal life" following intestinal surgery in July, he said in a radio interview broadcast on Wednesday. Speaking to Spanish radio network COPE, Francis, 84, dismissed an Italian newspaper report that he might step down,...

Pope Francis
#Vatican City#Normal Life#Reuters#Spanish#Italian
Religion
Hungary
Greece
Madrid, Spain
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has moved to allay Jewish concerns over comments he made about their books of sacred law, following a demand for clarification from Israel’s top rabbis, Vatican and Jewish community sources said on Monday. Last month Reuters reported exclusively that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of...
Rome, PADerrick

Vatican won't say if women can vote in 2023 church meeting

ROME (AP) — Vatican officials declined on Tuesday to say if women would be able to vote on concrete proposals about the future of the Catholic Church at the end of a two-year process of consultation of ordinary faithful that Pope Francis kicks off next month. For years, women activists...
Homelesscommunitynewscorp.com

Pope Francis promotes corona vaccinations

Pope Francis and six archbishops and cardinals from North, Central and South America promote the global coronavirus vaccination campaign with a three-minute video. The clip was shot by the nonprofit Ad Council of New York, which has been planning and producing advertising campaigns for nonprofits around the world for about eight decades. In addition to the relevant Internet channels, “Vatican News”, the media site of the Holy See, also broadcasts the video. At the start and end of the video, the Pope speaks in his native Spanish. Besides Claudio Hummes, the former Archbishop of São Paulo, who promotes vaccination as an act of charity in Portuguese, other clergymen speak Spanish – including the president of the United States Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Los Angeles, José Gomez. The video is fully captioned in English.
ReligionPosted by
Deadline

Pope Francis Greets Afghans And Other Refugees After Vatican Screening Of Discovery+ Doc ‘Francesco’

EXCLUSIVE: A group of 200 refugees and immigrants, some newly arrived from Afghanistan, attended a special Vatican screening of the discovery+ documentary Francesco Monday night, and later met with Pope Francis himself. “When the movie finished he was downstairs waiting for them,” Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky told Deadline following the screening in the Vatican’s New Synod Hall. “He wanted to meet everybody and greet everybody… He is a human being who cherishes being close to the people, cherishes the moment he can spread love, joy in their lives–not easy lives. And he always remembers that he can be in their place...
ReligionSFGate

Pope on health: thanks to surgery I can eat whatever I want

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says thanks to surgery that removed a portion of his colon he can now eat whatever he wants and leads “a totally normal life.”. The pontiff in a pre-recorded radio interview broadcast on Wednesday spoke about his health in the aftermath of the July 4 scheduled surgery at a Rome hospital.
Environmentvermontcatholic.org

Make the brave choice to lead a simpler, eco-friendly life, pope says

People should change the way they eat, travel and use natural resources, energy and products so they minimize their harm to the Earth, Pope Francis said. “Let us pray that we all will make courageous choices, the choices necessary for a simple and environmentally sustainable lifestyle, taking inspiration from our young people who are resolutely committed to this,” the pope said.
Religionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pope Francis denied the resignation rumors: “It never crossed my mind”

The Pope Francisco spoke this Wednesday for the first time after having been operated and went out to deny in a very emphatic way the versions that indicated that he was thinking of resigning his pontificate due to health problems. “It never crossed my mind, I don’t know where they got that from, ”he said.
ReligionUS News and World Report

Prisoners Got 15,000 Gelati From Pope During Rome's Long, Hot Summer

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - They were not "Get out of jail free" cards but they were possibly one of the next best things. During one of Italy's hottest summers on record, Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice creams to inmates in Rome's two prisons, the Vatican said on Tuesday. A statement...
Religionwtaq.com

Seeking change, Slovak Roma settlement puts faith in Pope visit

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – For factory worker Milan Turtak, the smoke-blackened buildings, sidewalks littered with garbage and extension cords hooked between apartment windows highlight the poverty and years of neglect in his Roma neighborhood in eastern Slovakia. With little improving in the Lunik IX settlement over past decades, Turtak and...
Immigrationwmleader.com

Pope Francis encourages countries to take in Afghan refugees

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged countries to take in Afghan refugees who are trying to escape the oppressive Taliban regime, saying they should be able to “live with dignity.”. “In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” Francis, 84,...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Cardinal who said COVID vaccine contained microchip now on ventilator

Former St. Louis archbishop Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator just days after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who has reportedly spread misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, first said he tested positive Aug. 10. At the time, he said he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

