Key Club joins in Care Day activities

A team of Indian Lake High School Key Club members missed a day of school Friday, but rocked their assignment during the United Way of Logan County’s Community Care Day. Nearly 300 individuals, groups and businesses gathered for the kick-off event at the Logan County Fairgrounds in the morning, then spread out to their designated work areas. The ILHS Key Club members reported to the Adriel School campus in West Liberty, where they cleaned and mulched the grounds. It was one of the first official ILHS Key Club activities of the 2021-22 school year. Their next activity will be assisting with the set up for the Indian Lake Ring of Fire during Labor Day weekend. (INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS PHOTO)