Logan County, OH

Dunk tank anticipation

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Logan Elementary School general music teacher Tyler Young awaits a dip in the dunk tank as a student throws a ball toward the target Sunday during the BLES back-to-school Math Carnival. Students were invited to play math games with their families. Teachers helped to facilitate the activities and games, and hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones were served. Elementary Principal Colleen Bodin also took a turn in the dunk tank seat. While at the school, families were able to learn more about the Growing Gardens, Growing Minds Club as they picked some of the fresh produce in the garden on the elementary grounds. Ben Logan students return to classes Sept. 7 for the 2021-22 school year. (BENJAMIN LOGAN SCHOOLS PHOTO)

