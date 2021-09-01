The FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta Will Have You Feeling Like You’re Part Of The Iconic Show

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way….” (clap clap clap clap). If you read that line in your head by singing it, then you likely have already watched at least one episode of the hit television show, Friends. But, if you’re a super fan, like many of us, then this post might just blow your mind. The FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta is officially open and running through September 26, 2021. Come see 12 different set recreations, plus real props, as you step inside the coveted world of this iconic show. Could this BE any cooler?!

The FRIENDS™ Experience in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the very rare opportunities where you can step inside the world of one of the most popular television shows in history.

Right now, The FRIENDS™ Experience is set up in Sandy Springs until September 26th, and you do not want to miss out.

This adventure will take you into the world of Friends, with iconic set pieces and props displayed from some of the most coveted episodes.

There are over 12 different rooms of set recreations, from Monica and Rachel’s kitchen to Central Perk and beyond.

Kick back your feet in recliners at Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and there might even be a chance for you to actually poke Ugly Naked Guy next door.

You can also recreate some of the most laughable scenes from the series with your friends and capture them on film. Anyone else ready to put on ALL of Chandler’s clothes to prove a point? Maybe do some lunges?

Or how about trying to PIVOT! their way up the stairs with a giant couch?

Enjoy set recreations, props, costumes, and of course, the iconic orange couch when you visit The FRIENDS™ Experience in Atlanta for a limited time only.

So, what do you think about the FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta? Is this something you would enjoy?

