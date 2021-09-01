Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta Will Have You Feeling Like You’re Part Of The Iconic Show

By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 7 days ago

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way….” (clap clap clap clap). If you read that line in your head by singing it, then you likely have already watched at least one episode of the hit television show, Friends. But, if you’re a super fan, like many of us, then this post might just blow your mind. The FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta is officially open and running through September 26, 2021. Come see 12 different set recreations, plus real props, as you step inside the coveted world of this iconic show. Could this BE any cooler?!

The FRIENDS™ Experience in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the very rare opportunities where you can step inside the world of one of the most popular television shows in history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHWMx_0bjDZPkA00
The Friends Experience

Right now, The FRIENDS™ Experience is set up in Sandy Springs until September 26th, and you do not want to miss out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlhEP_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

This adventure will take you into the world of Friends, with iconic set pieces and props displayed from some of the most coveted episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am9Dx_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

There are over 12 different rooms of set recreations, from Monica and Rachel’s kitchen to Central Perk and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEegD_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

Kick back your feet in recliners at Joey and Chandler’s apartment, and there might even be a chance for you to actually poke Ugly Naked Guy next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoYIq_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

You can also recreate some of the most laughable scenes from the series with your friends and capture them on film. Anyone else ready to put on ALL of Chandler’s clothes to prove a point? Maybe do some lunges?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrXIO_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

Or how about trying to PIVOT! their way up the stairs with a giant couch?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cl9xn_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

Enjoy set recreations, props, costumes, and of course, the iconic orange couch when you visit The FRIENDS™ Experience in Atlanta for a limited time only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBttf_0bjDZPkA00
Facebook The FRIENDS Experience

To find out where The FRIENDS™ Experience is in Atlanta, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DEDs_0bjDZPkA00
Google Maps

So, what do you think about the FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta? Is this something you would enjoy? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section! Or if you want to know more about this adventure, including how to purchase tickets for your visit, then check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post The FRIENDS™ Experience In Atlanta Will Have You Feeling Like You're Part Of The Iconic Show appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

