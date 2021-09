Your home may be the largest single purchase you make during your lifetime. That can make it both incredibly exciting and nerve wracking. Purchasing a primary residence often falls in the grey area between a pure investment (meant to increase one’s capital) and a consumer good (meant to increase one’s satisfaction). Your home has aspects of both, and we recognize that you may purchase a home for reasons that are not strictly monetary, such as being in a particular school district or proximity to one’s family. Those are perfectly valid inputs to your purchasing decision.