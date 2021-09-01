Forecast: Triple-digit heat to kick off meteorological fall

The last day of August and meteorological summer brought another triple-digit day to Austin. This brings us to five days of triple-digit temperatures so far for 2021 – not bad!

We've managed to have a cooler-than-average summer so far, which has not been the case since 2007. Although the start of meteorological fall is Wednesday, astronomical fall doesn't start until Sept. 22. This is closer to when the first fall cold front typically pushes through Central Texas. On average, high temperatures don't drop to below 90 degrees until after Sept. 24.

As far as the rest of this week goes, a ridge of high pressure is in control. This keeps the summer-like temperatures in play. We will likely see another triple-digit day Wednesday with an isolated rain chance. Feels-like temperatures could be as high as 106 for Austin and 109 for areas east of Interstate 35. Milam County will be under a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m.

We'll be flirting with the century mark on Thursday with more afternoon rain chances and dangerous heat index values still in place, but most should remain just under heat advisory criteria. We go completely dry Friday through Labor Day weekend with, you guessed it, more upper 90s and triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, with no rain in the forecast to ruin the unofficial end to summer!

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 20% scattered showers and storms. Heat Index of up to 106 °. Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 100°



WEDNESDSAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and warm. South wind at 5-10 mph.

LOW: 77°

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with a 20% scattered showers and storms. Heat Index of up to 105 °. Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 99°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

